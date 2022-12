Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Margolis Edelstein on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Wallenpaupack Lake Estates and Wallenpaupack Lake Property Owners Association to Pennsylvania Middle District Court. The complaint, filed by Spall, Rydzewski & Anderson on behalf of Dominick Frasca, accuses the defendants of conversion after changing certain regulations to the length and measurement of pontoon boats. The case is 3:22-cv-02022, Frasca v. Wallenpaupack Lake Estates et al.

Real Estate

December 22, 2022, 8:11 AM