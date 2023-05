Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Perkins Coie on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against Amazon.com and VBV Pro to California Central District Court. The suit, concerning a pullup bar product, was filed by attorney Ian Silverthorne on behalf of Justin Fransila. The case is 8:23-cv-00931, Fransila v. Vbv Pro et al.

Internet & Social Media

May 26, 2023, 5:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Justin Fransila

defendants

Amazon.com Services LLC

Vbv Pro

defendant counsels

Perkins Coie

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims