Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Galloway, Johnson, Tompkins, Burr & Smith on Wednesday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company NA, Trustee For Mortgage Assets Management Series I Trust and Compu-Link Corporation to Texas Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Hamilton Legal Services on behalf of Orpah Fransaw. The case is 4:22-cv-02785, Fransaw, Executrix of the Estate of Lonnie Bee Fransaw v. Compu-Link Corporation Dba Celink et al.

Real Estate

August 17, 2022, 11:53 AM