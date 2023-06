New Suit - Employment

Lear, a global supplier of automotive seating and electrical systems, and Samantha Jones were slapped with a lawsuit Wednesday in Indiana Northern District Court. The suit was filed by a plaintiff alleging employment discrimination. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00232, Franks v. Lear Corporation et al.

Automotive

June 07, 2023, 2:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Thomas G Franks, Jr.

defendants

Lear Corporation

Samantha Jones

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination