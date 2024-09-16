Who Got The Work

Jounice Nealy-Brown and Beatriz M. Miranda of Gunster have stepped in to represent Adams Air & Hydraulics in a pending lawsuit alleging employment discrimination under the ADA. The case was filed Aug. 2 in Florida Middle District Court by the Law Office of Keith M. Stern on behalf of an account manager who claims the defendant reduced his role and ultimately terminated him because his disability. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mary S. Scriven, is 8:24-cv-01827, Franks v. Adams Air & Hydraulics, Inc.

Florida

September 16, 2024, 2:43 PM

Plaintiffs

Daniel G. Franks

Plaintiffs

Keith M. Stern, P.A.

Defendants

Adams Air & Hydraulics, Inc.

defendant counsels

Gunster

Nature of Claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA