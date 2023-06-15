New Suit - Employment

Medtronic, the medical device manufacturer, was hit with an employment lawsuit in Minnesota District Court on Thursday. The lawsuit was brought by DiCello Levitt; Ben Crump Law, a firm recognized for representing George Floyd's family; and Johnson Becker LLC on behalf of a therapy development specialist, a Black man. The lawsuit contends that the plaintiff was denied adequate training and subjected to a hostile work environment due to race-based discrimination. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:23-cv-01796, Franklin v. Medtronic USA Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

June 15, 2023, 1:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Corey Franklin

Plaintiffs

Johnson Becker, PLLC

defendants

Medtronic USA, Inc.

Medtronic, Inc.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination