Medtronic, the medical device manufacturer, was hit with an employment lawsuit in Minnesota District Court on Thursday. The lawsuit was brought by DiCello Levitt; Ben Crump Law, a firm recognized for representing George Floyd's family; and Johnson Becker LLC on behalf of a therapy development specialist, a Black man. The lawsuit contends that the plaintiff was denied adequate training and subjected to a hostile work environment due to race-based discrimination. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:23-cv-01796, Franklin v. Medtronic USA Inc.
Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
June 15, 2023, 1:12 PM