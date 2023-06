Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Greenspoon Marder on Friday removed a wage-and-hour class action against Desert Haven Enterprises to California Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Mara Law Firm on behalf of hourly-paid workers who are employed by the defendant to train developmentally disabled individuals in food service, janitorial work, landscaping and other service areas. The case is 1:23-cv-00849, Franklin v. Haven Enterprises.

California

June 02, 2023, 9:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Mark Franklin

Plaintiffs

Mara Law Firm, PC

Mara Law Firm

defendants

Desert Haven Enterprises

defendant counsels

Greenspoon Marder

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches