Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Blue Williams LLC on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against PennyMac Financial Services and United Property & Casualty Insurance Company to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The complaint, filed by Morris Bart LLC, pertains to insurance settlement proceeds which are meant to be distributed among policyholders, the law firm and the bank. The complaint accuses the bank of misusing its mortgagee status to avoid distributing settlement funds from a hurricane-related property damage claim to policyholders and the law firm. The case is 2:22-cv-04743, Franklin et al v. United Property & Casualty Insurance Company et al.

Banking & Financial Services

December 01, 2022, 7:12 PM