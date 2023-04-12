Removed To Federal Court

Healthsource Global Staffing removed an employment class action to California Southern District Court on Wednesday. The suit was filed by GrahamHollis and the Shakouri Law Firm on behalf of 'strikebreakers' who were hired to cross picket lines and work at various health facilities. According to the complaint, the defendant failed to fully compensate the strikebreakers, including for the use of company-provided transportation to cross picket lines in order to avoid injury. Healthsource Global Staffing is represented by Sheppard Mullin. The case is 3:23-cv-00662, Franklin et al. v. Healthsource Global Staffing Inc. et al.

Health Care

April 12, 2023, 9:00 PM

