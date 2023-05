News From Law.com

The New York lawyer facing sanctions for submitting a brief containing nonexistent ChatGPT-generated case captions will be represented by three attorneys from Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz, according to new court filings. Ronald Minkoff, Tyler Maulsby and Ashley Alger filed notices of appearance on Tuesday as counsel for Steven Schwartz and Levidow, Levidow & Oberman.

May 31, 2023, 1:42 PM

