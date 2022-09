New Suit - Trademark

Ice Miller filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Friday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court on behalf of Frankford Candy over its 'Bomb'-brand hot chocolate melting balls. The complaint targets R.M. Palmer Co. over its sale of 'Hot Chocolate Bomb' and 'Hot Chocolaty Bomb' melting balls. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-03716, Frankford Candy LLC v. R.M. Palmer Co.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 16, 2022, 6:38 PM