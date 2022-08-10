New Suit

A subsidiary of Hartford Financial Services and other parties were hit with an insurance lawsuit Wednesday in Nebraska District Court. The suit was filed by Fraser Stryker PC and Goodman McGuffey LLP on behalf of Frankenmuth Mutual Insurance Company, which seeks a duty that it has no duty to defend or provide reimbursement in connection with underlying litigation related to a workplace injury. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:22-cv-00287, Frankenmuth Mutual Insurance Company v. Rouw et al.

Insurance

August 10, 2022, 7:53 PM