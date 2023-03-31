New Suit - Product Liability

Cozen O'Connor filed a lawsuit Friday in Michigan Eastern District Court on behalf of Frankenmuth Insurance Company as subrogee of Russell Snyder. The suit, over property damage arising from a fire allegedly caused by a faulty dehumidifier, pursues claims against Gree USA Inc. and MJC America Ltd. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-10751, Frankenmuth Insurance Company, formerly known as Frankenmuth Mutual Insurance Company, as subrogee of Russell Snyder v. Gree USA, Inc. et al.

Michigan

March 31, 2023, 4:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Frankenmuth Insurance Company, formerly known as Frankenmuth Mutual Insurance Company, as subrogee of Russell Snyder

Plaintiffs

Cozen O'Connor

defendants

Gree USA, Inc.

MJC America, Ltd.

nature of claim: 385/over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty product