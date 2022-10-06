New Suit - Class Action

Bethenny Frankel, entrepreneur and alum of the reality series 'The Real Housewives of New York City,' filed a class action asserting rights of publicity Thursday in New York Southern District Court against TikTok. The suit, filed by Morgan & Morgan, accuses the popular video app of allowing 'unscrupulous' parties to misappropriate the content, likenesses and voices of social media influencers for the purpose of creating a false association with certain brands in order to sell counterfeit items. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-08503, Frankel v. TikTok, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

October 06, 2022, 8:35 PM