New Suit - Wrongful Death

Medical device manufacturer Medtronic was hit with a wrongful death lawsuit on Aug. 8 in Missouri Western District Court. The suit was filed by John Frank as administrator of the estate of Michael E. Domanowski, who died after an insulin pump allegedly malfunctioned and delivered a week's worth of insulin into his blood. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-04152, Frank v. Medtronic MiniMed Inc. et al.

Health Care

August 08, 2023, 8:04 PM

Plaintiffs

John Joseph Frank

defendants

Medtronic Minimed, Inc.

Medtronic USA, Inc.

Medtronic, Inc.

John Doe 1

John Doe 2

John Doe 3

John Doe 4

John Doe 5

Minimed Distribution Corp.

nature of claim: 367/over product liability claims