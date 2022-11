Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Rodey Dickason Sloan Akin & Robb on Monday removed a lawsuit against Wells Fargo and Conduent Business Services to New Mexico District Court. The suit, over allegedly fraudulent transfers, was filed by Feferman Warren & Mattison and New Mexico Legal Aid on behalf of Andrew Frank. The case is 1:22-cv-00862, Frank v. Conduent Business Services LLC et al.