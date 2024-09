News From Law.com

Charlie Javice, start-up founder of Frank indicted for fraud, has informed the court she may relay on an advice of counsel defense when her case heads to trial. The document redacts the name of the person who reportedly rendered the advice, but indicates he worked at Frank – a college financial aid start-up – between Dec. 2020 and Sept. 2021.

Banking & Financial Services

September 10, 2024, 4:11 PM