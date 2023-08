Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Bradley Arant Boult Cummings on Monday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing to Texas Western District Court. The suit was filed by MacGuire Law on behalf of Bobby Frank and Melanie Frank. The case is 1:23-cv-00931, Frank et al v. NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing.

August 07, 2023, 7:55 PM

