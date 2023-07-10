Lawyers at Bond, Schoeneck & King on Monday removed a lawsuit against D'Youville University and DYC Chapter of the American Association of University Professors to New York Western District Court. The suit was filed by Tiveron Law on behalf of a former professor who claims that he was wrongfully terminated by DYU after the school allegedly did not conduct a thorough investigation into complaints issued against him by students. The case is 1:23-cv-00670, Frank, D.C. v. D'Youville University et al.
Education
July 10, 2023, 6:14 PM