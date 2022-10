Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Prince Lobel Tye on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Paul Revere Transportation LLC and other defendants to Massachusetts District Court. The suit, over alleged disability-based employment discrimination, was filed by Alves|Santos on behalf of Budkenson Francois. The case is 1:22-cv-11720, Francois v. Paul Revere Transportation, LLC et al.

Transportation & Logistics

October 11, 2022, 4:17 PM