Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jones Day on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against UPS to California Central District Court. The suit was brought by Finkel Firm on behalf of a delivery driver who claims that UPS failed to provide reasonable accommodations for lactating mothers and asked her to pump breast milk in a post office restroom. The plaintiff contends that she was subjected to harassment, retaliation and discrimination based on her requests for lactation accommodations. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-05445, Franco v. United Parcel Service, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

July 08, 2023, 2:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Dulce Franco

defendants

United Parcel Service, Inc.

Does 1 through 100, Inclusive,

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination