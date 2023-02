Who Got The Work

Kroger has tapped lawyer Lily E. Nierenberg of Denver's Sutton Booker P.C. to defend a pending discrimination lawsuit. The complaint was filed Dec. 21 in Colorado District Court by Killmer Lane & Newman on behalf of a Black patron who claims that he was illegally removed from the store based on his race. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Daniel D. Domenico, is 1:22-cv-03280, Francisco v. City Market, Inc. et al.