Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Kelley Kronenberg on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against United Property and Casualty Insurance Co. to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The court action arises from disputed property damage claims resulting from Hurricane Ida. The lawsuit was filed by Alvendia, Kelly & Demarest; Glago Williams; and Irpino, Avin & Hawkins on behalf of Raven Simone Francis. The case is 2:22-cv-04082, Francis v. United Property and Casualty Insurance Co.

Insurance

October 21, 2022, 4:31 PM