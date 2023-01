Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Dinsmore & Shohl on Thursday removed a lawsuit against United Fire & Casualty Co. to Ohio Southern District Court. The suit, over alleged disability-based employment discrimination, was filed by Freking Myers & Reul on behalf of Stuart D. Francis. The case is 1:23-cv-00033, Francis v. United Fire & Casualty Company.

Insurance

January 19, 2023, 2:49 PM