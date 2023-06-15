New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Morgan & Morgan and Morgan & Morgan Complex Litigation Group filed a data breach class action against One Brooklyn Health System in New York Eastern District Court on Thursday. The complaint, arising from a data breach that occurred from July 2022 to November 2023, accuses the defendant of failing to implement adequate security measures for sensitive medical information leaving over 200,000 patients vulnerable to third-party access. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-04431, Francis v. One Brooklyn Health System Inc.

Health Care

June 15, 2023, 5:29 PM

Plaintiffs

Anika Francis

Morgan & Morgan

defendants

One Brooklyn Health System, Inc.

