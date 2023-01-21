Who Got The Work

Ashley J. Hale, Daniel A. Kadish, and Carolyn M. Corcoran of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius have entered appearances for MetLife in a lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The action, filed Dec. 6 in North Carolina Eastern District Court by Lusby Law, brings claims on behalf of a former employee who contends that he was denied a medical exemption from the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard E. Myers II, is 5:22-cv-00494, Francis v. MetLife Group, Inc.

Insurance

January 21, 2023, 12:03 PM