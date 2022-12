New Suit - Employment

MetLife was hit with an employment discrimination lawsuit Tuesday in North Carolina Eastern District Court. The suit was brought by Lusby Law on behalf of a former MetLife senior information technology risk & security consultant who contends that he was unlawfully terminated for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine on the grounds of having a medical exemption. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-00153, Francis v. MetLife Group, Inc.

Insurance

December 07, 2022, 4:29 AM