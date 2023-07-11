Attorneys at Ballard Spahr and Davis Wright Tremaine have stepped in as defense counsel to CNN, Hearst Television Inc. and Sinclair Broadcast Group in a pending defamation lawsuit. The action was filed June 12 in Maryland District Court by the Law Office of Andrea D. Smith on behalf of Jesse James Francis. According to the complaint, the defendants published videos in which a non-party falsely accused Francis of harassment and violent threats. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher, is 1:23-cv-01585, Francis v. Hearst Television Inc. et al.
July 11, 2023, 8:41 AM