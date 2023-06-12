New Suit - Defamation

CNN, Hearst Television and Sinclair Broadcast Group were hit with a defamation lawsuit Monday in Maryland District Court in connection an Oct. 2022 WBAL-TV 11 Baltimore news story, 'Student’s TikTok Video Questions Safety at University of Baltimore.' The case was brought by attorney Andrea D. Smith Esq. on behalf of a plaintiff who contends that the broadcast featured a woman who falsely accused of him of threatening to commit a mass shooting. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01585, Francis v. Hearst Television Inc. et al.

Telecommunications

June 12, 2023, 5:25 PM

Plaintiffs

Jesse Francis

Plaintiffs

The Law Office Of Andrea D Smith LLC

defendants

Cable News Network Inc.

Hearst Television Inc.

Sinclair Broadcast Group

nature of claim: 320/for alleged defamation