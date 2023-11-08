Antonio J. Perez-Marques and Craig J. Bergman of Davis Polk & Wardwell have entered appearances for DLocal Ltd., a global payment processing platform, in a pending securities class action. The action, filed Oct. 6 in New York Eastern District Court by Pomerantz LLP, accuses the defendant of filing false and misleading public statements and failing to disclose that the company was subjected to heightened risks of governmental and regulatory scrutiny after engaging in improper conduct and transfers abroad in violation of Argentine laws. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Nicholas G Garaufis, is 1:23-cv-07501, Francis v. Dlocal Limited et al.
Banking & Financial Services
November 08, 2023, 8:30 AM