Who Got The Work

Antonio J. Perez-Marques and Craig J. Bergman of Davis Polk & Wardwell have entered appearances for DLocal Ltd., a global payment processing platform, in a pending securities class action. The action, filed Oct. 6 in New York Eastern District Court by Pomerantz LLP, accuses the defendant of filing false and misleading public statements and failing to disclose that the company was subjected to heightened risks of governmental and regulatory scrutiny after engaging in improper conduct and transfers abroad in violation of Argentine laws. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Nicholas G Garaufis, is 1:23-cv-07501, Francis v. Dlocal Limited et al.

Banking & Financial Services

November 08, 2023, 8:30 AM

Plaintiffs

David Gavin Francis

Plaintiffs

Pomerantz LLP

defendants

Diego Cabrera Canay

Dlocal Limited

Sebastian Kanovich

defendant counsels

Davis Polk & Wardwell

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws