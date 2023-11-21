Who Got The Work

Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren shareholders Mark A. Cameli and Ryan S. Stippich have entered appearances for biotech company Veru Inc. and members of its board of directors in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The complaint, filed Sept. 1 in Wisconsin Eastern District Court by O'Neil Cannon Hollman DeJong & Laing; the Weiser Law Firm; and RM Law on behalf of Anthony Franchi, accuses the defendants of misrepresenting the likelihood that the company would obtain Emergency Use Authorization for its drug sabizabulin as a treatment for COVID-19. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephen C. Dries, is 2:23-cv-01164, Franchi v. Steiner et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

November 21, 2023, 7:53 AM

Plaintiffs

Anthony Franchi

Plaintiffs

Rm Law PC

O'Neil Cannon Hollman DeJong & Laing

Weisbart Springer Hayes, LLP

defendants

Grace Hyun

Harry Fisch

Lucy Lu

Mario Eisenberger

Michael L Rankowitz

Michael L. Rankowitz

Michele Greco

Mitchell Steiner

defendant counsels

Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren

nature of claim: 160/for securities claims