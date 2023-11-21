Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren shareholders Mark A. Cameli and Ryan S. Stippich have entered appearances for biotech company Veru Inc. and members of its board of directors in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The complaint, filed Sept. 1 in Wisconsin Eastern District Court by O'Neil Cannon Hollman DeJong & Laing; the Weiser Law Firm; and RM Law on behalf of Anthony Franchi, accuses the defendants of misrepresenting the likelihood that the company would obtain Emergency Use Authorization for its drug sabizabulin as a treatment for COVID-19. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephen C. Dries, is 2:23-cv-01164, Franchi v. Steiner et al.
Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
November 21, 2023, 7:53 AM