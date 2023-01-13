Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Selective Insurance Company of the Southeast to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit, over a disputed fire damage claim, was filed by Meyer, Darragh, Buckler, Bebenek & Eck on behalf of Francesco Florentino Concordia d/b/a Sons and Daughters of Italy Lodge. The case is 2:23-cv-00048, Francesco Florentino Concordia v. Selective Insurance Company Of The Southeast.

Insurance

January 13, 2023, 5:30 AM