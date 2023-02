New Suit - Employment

JetBlue Airways was sued Tuesday in Puerto Rico District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court case was brought by Frederic Chardon-Dubos Law Office on behalf of a plaintiff claiming retaliation for reporting pregnancy discrimination and raising concerns about personal safety issues. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-01091, Franceschi-Sanchez v. JetBlue Airways Corporation.