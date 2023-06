Removed To Federal Court

Amazon Inc. and Kepod Inc. on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of Kelly Frances and her minor child, who was allegedly injured by a defective playpen manufactured and sold by the defendants. Amazon and Kepod are represented by Hill Ward Henderson. The case is 0:23-cv-61196, Frances et al v. Kepod, Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

June 23, 2023, 11:52 AM

Plaintiffs

as parent and legal guardian of E.F., a Minor

Kelly Frances

defendants

Amazon.com, Inc.

Kepod, Inc.

defendant counsels

Hill Ward Henderson

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims