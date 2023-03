Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Fox Rothschild on Thursday removed a shareholder derivative lawsuit against nominal defendant Clean Spark Inc., a bitcoin mining and diversified energy company, to Nevada District Court. The suit, brought by the Aldrich Law Firm and Johnson Fistel LLP, accuses the company's officers and directors of making misleading statements about the company's planned expansion. The case is 2:23-cv-00444, France v. Bradford et al.

Business Services

March 24, 2023, 7:16 AM

Plaintiffs

Travis France

defendants

Amer Tadayon

Larry McNeil

Lori L. Love

Matthew S. Schultz

Roger P. Beynon

Thomas L. Wood

Zachary K. Bradford

defendant counsels

Fox Rothschild

nature of claim: 160/for securities claims