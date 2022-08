Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Hurwitz Fine P.C. on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against American National Insurance to New York Western District Court. The suit was filed by The Tarantino Law Firm on behalf of Kimberly Francabandiero and Patrick Francabandiero, who challenge the defendant's assessment and handling of property damage claims stemming from a fallen tree. The case is 1:22-cv-00641, Francabandiero et al v. National General Insurance Company.

Insurance

August 24, 2022, 6:22 PM