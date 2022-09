New Suit - Copyright

Macy's and other defendants were hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit Monday in California Central District Court. The case was brought by Doniger/Burroughs on behalf of Fraiche Textile, which asserts a copyrighted apparel design. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-06723, Fraiche Textile, Inc. v. Macys, Inc. et al.