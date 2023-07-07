New Suit - Trademark

Reed Smith filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of perfume manufacturer Fragrance Holdings Ltd. The complaint takes aim at Kintessence LLC for selling unauthorized 'Fragrance Du Bois' products after plaintiff unilaterally terminated an executed logistics & fulfilment agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-05805, Fragrance Holdings Limited v. Kintessence LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 07, 2023, 7:15 AM

Plaintiffs

Fragrance Holdings Limited

Plaintiffs

Reed Smith

defendants

Kintessence LLC

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims