Fragomen Defers Hiring Decisions on Current Summer Associate...

The current summer associates of global immigration law firm Fragomen, Del Ray, Bernsen & Loewy will have to wait until early next year to learn whether they have jobs at the law firm, Fragomen Chief People Officer Salvador Malo confirmed in a Wednesday email to the American Lawyer. "As our hiring practices—whether for summer associates or other legal and professional staff—follow client needs and immigration policy changes around the world, we do not make blanket offers each year at the end of our summer associate program," Malo said. "We extended offers in 2022 and have informed the current class that we will be making decisions in early 2024 when client needs can be assessed more accurately."

July 19, 2023, 4:33 PM

