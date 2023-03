Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Seyfarth Shaw on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against food retailer Winco Holdings to California Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by M Law Attorneys on behalf of a former Winco employee who asserts that his employment was terminated after he requested accommodations for a disability. The case is 2:23-cv-00549, Fragie v. Winco Holdings, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

March 23, 2023, 3:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Joe Fragie

Plaintiffs

M Law Attorneys, Apc

defendants

Winco Holdings, Inc.

defendant counsels

Seyfarth Shaw

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination