New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Caesars Entertainment, the hotel and casino operator, was slapped with a digital privacy class action Tuesday in New Jersey District Court. The suit, for alleged violations of the Video Privacy Protection Act, was filed by Kamensky Cohen & Riechelson on behalf of individuals who played games on the defendant's website whose personal identifiable information was allegedly shared with Facebook without their consent. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-05867, Fragassi v. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.