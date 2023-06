Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jones Galligan Key & Lozano on Tuesday removed a negligence lawsuit against American Electric Power to Texas Southern District Court. The suit, over fire damage allegedly caused by the defendant's negligent repair of an electric line, was filed by the Palker Law Firm on behalf of Gloria Frade. The case is 7:23-cv-00195, Frade v. AEP Texas Inc. et al.

Energy

June 13, 2023, 4:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Gloria Frade

defendants

American Electric Power Service Corporation

Aep Texas Inc

defendant counsels

Jones Galligan Et Al

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct