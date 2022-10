New Suit - Patent

ADT Inc., a security alarm company headquartered in Florida, was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Friday in Texas Eastern District Court. The court action was brought by Susman Godfrey; Capshaw Deriux; and Ward, Smith & Hill on behalf of Fractus, an antenna technology company based in Spain. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-00412, Fractus, S.A. v. ADT LLC.

October 21, 2022, 5:13 PM