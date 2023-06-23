New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Weitz & Luxenberg and the Johnson Firm filed a consumer class action Thursday in New York Western District Court against Advantage Federal Credit Union in connection with its overdraft and insufficient funds fees. The suit contends that Advantage Federal violates New York common law by imposing multiple fees on single transactions and charging $34 and up on transactions that do not actually overdraw checking accounts. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-06344, Fracchia et al v. Advantage Federal Credit Union.

Banking & Financial Services

June 23, 2023, 7:09 AM

Plaintiffs

Genady Maltsev

Susanne Fracchia

Plaintiffs

Weitz & Luxenberg

defendants

Advantage Federal Credit Union

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract