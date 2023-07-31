Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Monday removed a product liability lawsuit against Kimberly-Clark, the maker of Kleenex, to New York Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by the Gucciardo Law Firm on behalf of the mother of an infant who was allegedly injured by baby wipes contaminated with bacteria. The case is 2:23-cv-05798, F.P., an infant under the age of 14 years by his mother and natural guardian, Ilaria Paino, et al v. Kimberly-Clark Corporation.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 31, 2023, 6:40 PM

Plaintiffs

F.P., an infant under the age of 14 years by his mother and natural guardian, Ilaria Paino,

Ilaria Paino

defendants

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims