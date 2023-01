Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Cranfill Sumner & Hartzog on Tuesday removed a civil rights lawsuit against Robeson County Sheriff's Office and Matthew F. Lassiter to North Carolina Eastern District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Maurkice Foye. The case is 7:23-cv-00009, Foye v. Lassiter et al.

Government

January 17, 2023, 5:51 PM