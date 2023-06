Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wilson Elser on Monday removed an employment lawsuit against Imagine Schools Mountainview to Nevada District Court. The suit was filed by Kemp & Kemp on behalf of a social worker who is alleging wrongful termination due to a disability that she acquired during the course of her employment. The case is 2:23-cv-00921, Foy v. Imagine Schools Mountainview.

Education

June 12, 2023, 7:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Shineka Foy

Plaintiffs

Kemp & Kemp

defendants

Imagine Schools Mountainview

defendant counsels

Wilson Elser

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination