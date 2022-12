Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Sheppard Mullin on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Evolent Health to California Central District Court. The suit, brought by the Quantum Law Group on behalf of Alex Foxman, seeks payment under an alleged oral contract for marketing services. The case is 2:22-cv-09134, Foxman v. Evolent Health LLC.

Health Care

December 16, 2022, 5:58 PM