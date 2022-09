Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Courington, Kiefer, Sommers, Marullo & Matherne on Wednesday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Walmart and National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburgh, Pa. to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Cooper Law Firm and Juan LaFonta & Associates on behalf of Peggy Fox. The case is 2:22-cv-03419, Fox v. Walmart Inc. et al.