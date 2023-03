Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Squire Patton Boggs on Tuesday removed an age-based employment discrimination lawsuit against Kantar LLC to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Horowitz & Clayton on behalf of former Kantar senior vice president Jennifer Fox. The case is 2:23-cv-01905, Fox v. Kantar LLC.

Business Services

March 15, 2023, 8:33 AM